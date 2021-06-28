President Akufo-Addo, family enumerated in 2021 Census

General News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Information has said disclosed members of first family of the Republic of Ghana have been enumerated as part of the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census.



A tweet shared by the Ministry on June 28, 2021, said officials of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) led by the Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim conducted the exercise at the Villa of Jubilee House.



“On Monday, 28th June 2021, officials of the Ghana Statistical Service, led by the Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, were at the Villa of Jubilee House to enumerate members of @NAkufoAddo’s household, as part of the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census,” the tweet read.



The Ghana Statistical Service 2021 population and housing census commenced across the country on June 27, 2021, and will run until July 11, 2021.



The exercise is meant to generate data of citizens that would be useful in decision-making and development planning.



