President Akufo-Addo declares June 10 as 'Green Ghana Day'

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Green Ghana Day targets planting of 20 million trees



Ghana’s forest generated almost GH¢1 billion from export in 2021 – Akufo-Addo



Let’s all support Green Ghana Day – Samuel Abu Jinapor to citizens



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared June 10 as this year’s Green Ghana Day.



According to him, the forests are one of the most important natural resources of our country, as they provide sources of livelihood for many, generating income for the nation.



Speaking at the launch of the Green Ghana Day, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana’s forest sector generated almost GH¢1 billion from export in 2021.



He added that forests are critical to combatting climate change and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.



“With just eight years to achieve the Goals we set for ourselves in the Sustainable Development Goals, climate change continues to derail our efforts, by impacting the fundamentals required to the achieve the Goals,” the president observed.



He however bemoaned the wanton depletion of the world’s forests, especially in Africa, where it continues to experience an increase in net forest losses.



He added that a greener future is necessary for the planet’s survival and in accordance with the duty of every citizen under Article 41 (k) of the constitution, to protect and safeguard the environment.



Touching on this year’s edition of the Green Ghana Day, President Akufo-Addo said the government has set a target of planting 20 million trees across the country.



He, therefore, called on citizens and residents in Ghana to join efforts aimed at planting more trees to preserve and protect the environment.



President Akufo-Addo further expressed optimism that stakeholders will contribute in diverse ways to ensure the exercise does not burden the public purse.



The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, on his part, said although Ghana has lost over eight million hectares (8,000,000 ha) of forest since 1900, some 157,300 hectares of forest have since been planted between 1963 and 2016.



He said as a result of the government’s aggressive afforestation programme, some 477,485.5 hectares of forest have been cultivated between 2017 and the third quarter of 2021.



“Significant though this may be, it is not enough, compared to the over eight million hectares (8,000,000 ha) lost over the years,” he said.



The lands minister also urged citizens to support the government in contributing to this year's Green Ghana Day as it seeks to plant 20 million trees nationwide.



He added that the ministry intends to pilot the concept of carbon trading with Corporate Ghana during this year’s edition of Green Ghana.



The Green Ghana Day was first instituted in 2021 under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, as part of an aggressive afforestation and reforestation agenda, to restore the lost forest cover of the country.



The maiden edition of the Green Ghana Day was held on June 11, 2021, where President [Akufo-Addo] led the entire nation to plant over seven million trees, exceeding the target of five million trees.