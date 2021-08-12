President Akufo-Addo consoles late G.K Awuah’s family in Sunyani

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has presented GH¢20,000.00 to the bereaved families of the late Mr. Gabriel Kwame Awuah, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region.



He made the presentation when he joined mourners at the one-week funeral observation rite of the late Awuah, who was also the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the NPP in the region, as part of his two-day working visit to the region.



The late Awuah died on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Sunyani Regional Hospital.



He was 81, and the family had set Saturday, September 11, 2021, for his burial and final funeral rites.



Led by Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister and Mr. Kwame Baffoe, the Regional Chairman of the NPP, President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Minister of Health, Mr. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations as well as some party executives and supporters.



He also presented quantities of assorted drinks in support of the one-week celebration.



The President also commiserated with the bereaved families of the late Mr. Kofi Darko, a former organiser of the NPP in the region, who also died on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.



Earlier, President Akufo-Addo inaugurated troop accommodation, assembly hall and office complex at the Third Battalion Garrison (3BN), Liberation Barracks at New-Dormaa in the Sunyani Municipality.