President Akufo-Addo consoles Kenyans over death of Mwai Kibaki

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed condolences on behalf of Ghana to the government and people of Kenya on the death of the country’s former President, Mwai Kibaki.



Mwai Kibaki died on Thursday, April 21 at age 90. The Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, has declared a mourning period until Mr. Kibaki’s burial, with flags flying at half-mast.



He would be given a state funeral with full military honours, President Kenyatta said.



President Akufo-Addo tweeted yesterday: “I extend, on behalf of the people and government of Ghana, my heartfelt sympathies and condolences to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the people and government of Kenya, over the death of the historic, third President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Mwai Kibaki.



“We take the occasion to renew the ties of friendship and bonds of co-operation that exist between the Ghanaian and Kenyan peoples. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”



Born Emilio Stanley Mwai Kibaki on November 15, 1931, the former Kenyan leader succeeded the country’s longest-serving leader, Daniel Arap Moi in 2002.



He ruled the East African country and handed over to the current President of Kenya in 2013, ending his 50 years of public service.



The British-trained economist also served his country as vice president, minister of finance, and member of the Kenyan Parliament.