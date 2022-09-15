President Akufo-Addo commissions Aflao E-Block

General News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Aflao Community Day Senior High School (Aflao E-Block).



The Deputy Minister of Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, who disclosed the commissioning of the Aflao E-Block, said that it forms part of the uncompleted community days projects started under former President Mahama.



“I joined H.E. @NAkufoAddo to commission Aflao Comm Day SHS. This project was part of 124 E-Blocks started by NDC but was left at 26% end of 2016.



“This is the latest of 31 E-Blocks completed by @NAkufoAddo. Out of 1,154 SHS projects initiated since 2017, 758 have been completed,” parts of a tweet shared by Rev Fordjour, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin South, read.



The Aflao E-Block made news headlines in 2021 when the demand for its completion caused a verbal banter between President Akufo-Addo and the Chief of Aflao.



The Chief, Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti, in October 2021, bemoaned the failure of the Akufo-Addo-led government to complete the Aflao E-block which was started by former President John Dramani Mahama.



The chief said that the project had to be completed because a lot of the youth in Aflao were not able to continue education after JHS because there was only one SHS in the area. He subsequently tasked the Minister of Education to complete the project within four months.



President Akufo-Addo, in response to the comments made by Torgbui Fiti, said that the chief should complete the project if he will be giving an ultimatum to the government for the project to be completed.



In an interview on Peace FM, the president also questioned the chief’s authority to be giving an ultimatum to ministers of the state.



