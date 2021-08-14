President Akufo-Addo challenges Ahafo people to capture six parliamentary seats for NPP

Politics of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday expressed appreciation to the people of the Ahafo Region for their strong support and loyalty to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the past years.



The President said winning four out of the six parliamentary seats in the region in the Election 2020 was an indication that Ahafo remained a stronghold of the NPP stressing his government would accordingly facilitate the progress of the region.



President Akufo-Addo gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy call on the Hwidiem Traditional Area, as part of his two-day working visit to the Ahafo region.



The President said he was highly impressed about the loyalty of the Ahafo people to the NPP, however, he challenged the people to work hard and ensure the NPP captured the remaining two parliamentary seats -Asutifi South and Asunafo South constituencies from the NDC in Election 2024.



President Akufo-Addo assured his government would also ensure Ahafo region received its share of the national cake and promised to facilitate the completion of some major road projects in the region.



Osuodumgya Barima Appia-Dwa Boafo II, the Paramount Chief of Hwidiem Traditional Area earlier appealed to the government to ensure nationwide equitable distribution of the national cake.



He commended President Akufo-Addo for the creation of Ahafo, which he noted had facilitated accelerated development of the region.



Osuodumgya Boafo II expressed regret about the influx of illegal miners in the area, which had contributed to the increase in crime wave, and appealed for a District Police Command.



The Paramount Chief said the Kenyasi-Hwidiem road project was very dear to the people and appealed to President Akufo-Addo to ensure that construction work was completed as soon as possible to deepen the confidence of the people in his government.



Osuodumgya Boafo II further appealed to the President to ensure that the Maabeng-Abuakwa-Goaso stretch were all asphalted to facilitate movement of the people and their economic activities and opened up the region as well.



He said the Hwidiem Senior High School required urgent pavement and bus, while the 5.3 kilometre access roads in the town needed to be constructed.



President Akufo-Addo later inaugurated a newly constructed girl's dormitory with two bedroom house mistress bungalow for the Hwidiem SHS and constructed by the Middle Belt Development Authority.