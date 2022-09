President Akufo-Addo approves inclusion of nuclear in energy mix

General News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has approved the inclusion of nuclear technology into the country’s power generation mix.



The move, according to him, is in consonance with the global collective commitment to sustainable power and the peaceful exploitation of nuclear energy for the benefit of citizens to enhance rapid industrialization and propel economic growth.



It will be recalled that in 2008, cabinet took a decision to include nuclear energy into our country’s energy generation mix and paved the way for its inclusion in the National Energy Policy and Strategy.



This led to the establishment of the Ghana Nuclear Power Programme Organisation (GNPPO) to oversee the implementation and coordination of the nuclear power programme. Ghana subsequently declared its intention to pursue a Nuclear Power Programme (NPP) for peaceful purposes in August 2013, through a letter submitted to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



In a statement, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said, “two other key institutions, namely Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA) Ghana, an independent nuclear regulatory body, and Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG), a project company to take up the role and responsibility as an owner-operator, have been established by government.”



“To satisfy all the relevant obligatory technical issues related to the introduction of nuclear power, the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), through its Technical Institute (the Nuclear Power Institute, NPI-GAEC), and with the support from other national bodies, has met all the Phase-1 nuclear infrastructure requirements as recommended by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Milestone’s approach,” it added.



The statement continued, “in 2017 and 2019, the IAEA International Peer Review Mission, on the invitation of the country, undertook a review of the status of Ghana’s Phase 1 nuclear infrastructure development, and concluded that Ghana has satisfied all the prescribed studies for government to make a knowledgeable commitment to a Nuclear Power Programme.



Furthermore, the numerous studies and progress of activities undertaken in Phase 1 of the nuclear power programme had been consolidated into the Programme Comprehensive Report (PCR).”



The President said “I, hereby, announce and instruct the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI) and the Minister for Energy (MoE), in collaboration with the Chief of Staff, to take all the necessary steps to move the Ghana Nuclear Power Programme Organisation (GNPPO) from the Ministry of Energy to the Office of the President, to enhance proper coordination among the key institutions already established.



GAEC and its technical Institute (NPI-GAEC) will continue to support the GNPPO at the Office of the President following its re-alignment.”



The statement stated further that the Government of Ghana has adopted the content of the PCR as a reflection of nuclear power infrastructure issues in the country, is committed to the peaceful uses of nuclear technology, as well as, continues its international cooperation and collaborations, and participates in enhancing knowledge in all peaceful applications of nuclear technology.”