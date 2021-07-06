Presidency receives NDC’s March for Justice petition

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has presented its petition to the Presidency as scores of supporters marching in Tuesday’s protest head to Parliament House.



Dubbed ‘March for Justice’, the protest is demanding justice for families who have lost relatives as a result of “state-sponsored thuggery” – as the NDC puts it – in the hands of the police and military under the current administration.



It is under the auspices of the Youth Wing of the party.



The first of two petitions was presented by NDC’s General Secretary Asiedu Nketia and Women’s Organiser Hannah Bissiw.



It was received at the Jubilee House by a Deputy Chief of Staff, Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman.



Hundreds join NDC march for justice



Some of the protesters have shared their concerns on the motivation to join the demonstration.



Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency and a former National Organiser of the NDC Kofi Iddie Adams has also stated reasons he joined the street protest.



So far, a few supporters have gathered at the converging point for the demonstration, which will culminate in two petitions presented to the President, first, and then the Speaker of Parliament.



Some of the placards captured from the grounds mentioned some of the victims of the recent police-cum-military brutalities: ‘Abdallah Ayaric deserved to live’, ‘#We are all Kaaka’, among others



Security forces are also on the ground to provide the necessary security for a peaceful protest.