Preserving our culture is preserving our lives – Shai-Osudoku MP

Politics of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: GNA

Linda Akweley Ocloo, the Member of Parliament for Shai-Osudoku Constituency, called on the chiefs and people of Dodowa to continue preserving their cultural heritage as an embodiment of truth, values, and tradition.



She stated that the continuous preservation of their artifacts, values, history, aesthetics, diverse cultural relations, characteristics, and social significance was essential for preserving their way of life.



The MP made these remarks during the grand durbar of the chiefs and people of Dodowa for their Ngmayem festival. The event was graced by special guests, including Nana Konadu Yiadom Kumadin IV, the Representative of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who also served as the Chairman for the occasion, and Obrempong Hima Bekyi XIV, the Paramount Chief of the Upper Dixcove Traditional Area in the Western Region.



Reading a speech on behalf of the MP, Dennis Adjannor Nartey, the Communication Officer for the Shai-Osudoku Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emphasized the importance of continuing to uphold their cultural heritage in the pursuit of development.



He stated, "Our cultural heritage is a treasure trove of truth and tradition, values and knowledge. It defines who we are and shapes our identity. In this era of modernization, it is crucial that we do not lose sight of the individual wealth that our cultural heritage presents to us."



Nartey further pointed out that cultural heritages serve as a repository of wisdom that addresses contemporary challenges in sustainable ways while shaping the future of the youth and society.



He said, "Cultural heritage is a powerful tool for fostering social cohesion and inclusivity. It breaks down barriers of language, religion, and ethnicity by promoting unity and understanding among diverse communities. This unity is a cornerstone of our successful development endeavors."



The Constituency Communication Officer also mentioned that cultural identity stimulates creativity and innovation, providing a rich source of inspiration for the film industry, writers, and entrepreneurs to drive Ghana's economic and social development.



However, he clarified that upholding their cultural heritage for development did not mean resisting change but rather finding a balance between tradition and progress.



"We can adopt and modernize our cultural practices while preserving their essence. Such a dynamic approach allows for the preservation of tradition while embracing the opportunities of the future," he added.



Nartey concluded by presenting a cash donation of GHS 2,000 and some assorted drinks to the organizers of the festival.