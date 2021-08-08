Presbyterian Men’s Fellowship charged to transform societal lives

Religion of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Reverend Dr. Elias Asiamah, the Chaplain, Presbyterian Men’s Fellowship, Ghana, has charged the Men’s Fellowship of the Church to arise and transform society with their God-given talents and make positive impacts on individuals.



“It is not just about prayer, fasting or speaking in tongues, but using your God-given gifts and talents to transform lives and make positive impacts in the fellowship and society as a whole,” he said.



He made the call on Saturday during the 38th Annual National Delegates Conference of the Fellowship in Accra to review the past performance of each region and elect new leaders to serve the Fellowship for the next two years.



Rev. Asiamah speaking on the theme of the Conference: “Let Christ be Formed In You: The Saints for Ministry. Will You Be Amongst Them?”, encouraged the Fellowship to arise and allow themselves to be formed in Christ and be more committed and spiritual, adding, ‘such fame in Christ is the best and not that of the world.



Brother Dr. Stephen Saforo Yirenkyi, the National President of the Fellowship, speaking on the theme for the year: “Equipping the Saints for Ministry in Christ – The Man That God Uses”, advised: “Having gifts that differ according to the grace given to us, let us use them, if prophecy, in proportion to our faith, if service, in our serving, the one who teaches, in his teaching.



“The one who exhorts, in his exhortation, the one who contributes, in generosity, the one who leads, with zeal, the one who does acts of mercy, with cheerfulness”.



He reiterated that if they had chosen the path of God, then, they had a task to accomplish.



“This God will reward us not by the position we held while on earth but, by faith what we accomplished with the position we held. With the help of God, let us work in our privileged positions as Leaders of the Flock and work as soldiers who must please the Master who employed them,” he said.



Mentioning some achievements under his leadership, Dr. Yirenkyi said other established Christian Fellowships had been drawn into their Fraternity and they had established a strong collaboration with the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International.



There has also been the establishment of the Leadership Training programme in all Presbyteries, and the existing project levy per member for each year had been increased from GHS5.00 to GHS10.00.



Moreover, he said the Annual Assessment levy per member was increased from GHS2.00 to GHS5.00.



Dr. Yirenkyi said under his tenure of office, the Church’s land title certificate covering the 30-acre land at Doryumu in the Greater Accra Region was secured.



The outgoing National President admonished the incoming leaders to understand that a good objective of leadership was to help those who were doing poorly to do well and to help those who were doing well to do better.



Mr Godred K. Tettey of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Men’s Fellowship, who graced the Conference said the theme was a wake up call on members of the Fellowship to their hardship responsibilities to family, society, and the world at large.



“As men and men of God, let us remember that God has empowered us to command our children, households, church, society, and the nation to go the way of the Lord in righteousness and justice.



He called for the strengthening of the bond of friendship, relationship, and collaboration between the two churches for better mutual support.