Presbyterian Church of Ghana participates in the Green Ghana Project

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Trinity Congregation, Tema Community 4, participated in the launch of the national Green Ghana project at the premises of the Church yesterday, the 11th of June 2021.



Rev. Dr G. O. Kwapong, the District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Tema North District who launched the project at Church premises called on Christians to exercise responsible stewardship in protecting the environment as part of the Christian life.



He expressed the commitment of the Church to support the Green Ghana project which had been launched by the government.



Representatives of the church including Current and Old Session members of the Church, Youth, Women’s Fellowship, Development and Social Service Committee of the Church and other Church Committees in addition to Reverend Ministers of the Church planted trees around the Church premises to mark the launch of the Green Ghana Project.



The Church intends to distribute about one thousand (1,000) trees to its members.