Presbyterian Church intensifies anti-LGBTQ+ campaign

Religion of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: GNA

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has intensified its public awareness campaign on LGBTQ+ and its accompanying bane on the Ghanaian society, emphasising the need to abhor all such practices in the country.



The LGBTQ+ (Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals or Pansexuals, Transgender, Queer) is used to denote a group of persons whose sexual orientation does not match their biological gender.



The Reverend George Bright Gyamfi, Minister in Charge of the Ramseyer Congregation, Baakokrom, Koforidua, said advocates of LGBTQ+ deliberately ignored the negative effects of the issue.



He said this during a seminar on LGBTQ+, hosted by the PCG's Department for Ecumenical and Social Relations in the Nsukwao District of the New Juaben South Municipality.



It was to train leaders from the PCG Nsukwao District's eight congregations, as educators on the LGBTQ+ and its risks to the church and society.



"Those who belong to that community just fight for acceptance because it is their right, but they never emphasise the hazards involved with it,” he said.



“These people have money and connections. They seek to destroy culture, humanity, procreation, and reproduction.”



He said perversion of God's purpose, exposure to contagious illnesses, and stigmatisation were but a few of the negative consequences associated with activities of the LGBTQ+.



In order to nip that in the bud, the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Values developed and presented a 36-page bill, titled "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values 2021" to Parliament last year.



Rev Gyamfi recalled that the bill was drafted following the arrest of a group of 21 supposed lesbians and gays in Ho last year, holding a meeting to mobilise members of LGBTQ+ under one recognised body.



While open advocacy against the movement had either minimised or stopped in the country, their activities were being conducted in secrecy, he said.



“Ghana is a religious country and none of the religions accepts the LGBTQQIAAP+ as a human right. Our cultural values are also against such practices," he said.



“We must, therefore, not be quiet on the advocacy about proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian values. We must sensitise our young ones in the church and at home to uphold the natural sexual relation established by God.”



Rev Gyamfi advised participants to inculcate good moral values in their children.