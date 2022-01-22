Presby University Alumni donates GH¢10,000 to support re-roofing of lecture halls

Regional News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: McAnthony Dagyenga, Contributor

The Presbyterian University College - Ghana (PUCG) Alumni Association has made a cash donation of GH¢10,000 to the Akropong campus of the university to support the re-roofing of its lecture halls.



The cash donation was presented by the president of the alumni, Mrs. Anita Ampofoa Amoako-Gyimah, who was flanked by her Vice, Mr. James Aggrey.



Making the presentation, Mrs. Amoako-Gyimah indicated that the Alumni exists to extend support to its members and current students to make their stay on campus enjoyable as well as help to address the needs of the school.



"It is based on these objectives that the Alumni Association, led by its executives, has chosen to support the infrastructure needs of the Akuapem campus," she stressed.



The president also disclosed that between March 4 and 6, 2022, the Alumni would be holding a homecoming event with several planned activities which will include a fundraising activity to raise some more funds to support the infrastructure development of their Alma matter.



The Dean of Students, Rev. Dr. Benzie Adu-Koree, on behalf of the university, lauded the Alumni for their support toward ensuring a facelift of the university.



He expressed that "infrastructure development has been one of the main challenges of the university" and that "the buildings on the Akuapem campus received the latest refurbishment in 2004 before the campus was started.



"The building that used to house the headmaster of the first middle school in Akropong was converted to the faculty area, the dormitory which used to be a wooden story-building had the first floor cleared and roofed to house the main block of the university. The library for the school is situated in the old chapel," he narrated while requesting more support from stakeholders.



The presentation was witnessed by the chaplain of the campus, Rev. Dr. Ntiri Otopa, some faculty members, SRC executives, and some graduate students who are pursuing International Development.