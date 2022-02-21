Pres. jet saga: Was Mahama sitting in the house for all the 4 years in power? - Ken Agyapong to Okudzeto

General News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has expressed disappointment over Samuel Okudzeto's continuous attack on Akufo-Addo with regards to his presidential jet.



According to him, the hiring of private jet makes business sense as Akufo-Addo does not return empty-handed when he travels out of the country.



He however wondered if former President Mahama never traveled while he served as president hence the attack on Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on GTV breakfast show on February 21, he said “…Samuel Okudzeto, I’m so disappointed in him the way he talk about the president’s private jet. Was Mahama sitting in his house all the four years? Assuming the president travels and it cost 50,000 dollars, ask yourself what he brings back to the country, let’s be fair. If he goes out there for a party, then you have a problem, but the man goes out there to represent this country and anytime he goes out there he brings something home for the country and you have a problem with that?”



He added that the presidential jet is not good enough to travel thousand miles hence the need for Akufo-Addo to rent a private jet.



“If your presidential jet is not good enough to travel thousands of miles, I always see our presidential jet in Kumasi and the rest but if its far away, he quietly he goes out there and hires this private jet and he brings something home which is 1000 times more than what we spend. So in business sense if I invest 50,000 dollar and I make a million did I do anything wrong to cost the nation,” he quizzed.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa since last year, has constantly bashed president Akufo for hiring high cost presidential jet for his foreign trips.



He alleged that the president is using tax payer’s money to live a luxurious life while the presidential jet which is in good state has been abandoned.



