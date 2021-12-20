Prepare to lead the world - Dr Bawumia urges national skills medalists

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Monday welcomed the 15 gold medalists of the 2021 National Skills Competition to the Jubilee House and challenged them to prepare adequately to win the African edition and global editions.



"The world is a world of skills, not a world of certificate per say...show me what you can do, that is the future of work," Dr Bawumia emphasised.



The Vice President congratulated the award winners for emerging victorious among 73 competitors and encouraged them to utilise their skills for their wellbeing and the public good.



The Akufo-Addo administration, he said, was focused on prioritising TVET and thus had invested huge sums of money towards infrastructure development and training of human resource towards achieving the set objectives.



Skills acquisition would enable the youth to create their own businesses or secure jobs quicker after school in order to contribute their quota towards national development, he said.



Madam Gifty Twum-Ampofo, a Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), led the award winners to the seat of government.



The delegation also included Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, the Director-General of Commission for TVET and Mr Antwi-Boasiako, a Deputy Director-General, Commission for TVET and some lecturers who groomed the award winners.



The national competition, held in October this year, was in 14 categories including Graphic Design, Hairdressing, Beauty Therapy, Auto-mobile Technology, Electrical Installation, Information Technology and Business Solution and Cooking.



The African edition of the competition would be held in Namibia, March next year.



Vice President Mahamudu also congratulated the lecturers and management of the various education institutions whose students excelled.



The Skills Competition create a platform for competitors to showcase their skills in TVET sector and to unearth talents.