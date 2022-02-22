Prepare for by elections in Assin Central, Ayawaso Central and Dome-Kwabenya – Okudzeto Abklakwa

Politics of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Adwoa Safo absent in parliament



NPP planning to have Dome Kwabenya seat declared vacant



Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey absented from parliament without permission, says North Tongu MP



Amidst reports that the ruling New Patriotic Party is planning to move for the declaration of the Dome Kwabenya seat in parliament as vacant, a member of the opposition party has described the move as a selective application of the law.



The absence of Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo in parliament has triggered various sentiments from within her party; the ruling New Patriotic Party.



With some allegations of an attempt on her part to sabotage government business including the passing of the controversial E-Levy bill into law, there are reports that the NPP will evoke the constitution to declare the seat vacant on the basis of her absenteeism without permission.



But reacting to the reports in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, opposition Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the action will be an act of discrimination against the Dome Kwabenya MP.



According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, an assessment of parliamentary votes and proceeding between October and November last year, indicates that two other MPs from the ruling party absented themselves from the house without permission.



He identified the said MPs as MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and the MP for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey.



“From a thorough and unimpeachable assessment of the Votes and Proceedings of Parliament — between October 26, 2021 and November 24, 2021; two NPP MPs: Ken Ohene Agyapong and Henry Quartey who is also Greater Accra Regional Minister were absent without permission from the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban S.K. Bagbin, for 18 working days each.



“I am therefore perplexed and wondering, in all sincerity, the basis for the discriminatory and unprincipled attacks on Sarah Adwoa Safo by our colleagues on the NPP side of the House, and particularly from Ken Ohene Agyapong who is equally guilty of the same offence he’s been raving and ranting about,” Mr Ablakwa noted in a Facebook post.



The member of the majority caucus in parliament stated that his side will as a principle of fairness ensure that a matter of absenteeism will be brought against the three MPs and not just the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya alone.







He noted that Ghanaians from his assertion should prepare for three by elections as all three MPs by the dictates of the law qualify to have their seats declared as vacant.



“In all fairness, we expect and will also ensure that the Privileges Committee considers the matter of three absenting MPs and not one. Article 97 (1) (c) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 16 (1) of our Standing Orders must not and will not be applied selectively.



“Realistically, Ghanaians should be preparing for three by-elections in Assin Central, Ayawaso Central and Dome/Kwabenya,” the North Tongu MP noted.



