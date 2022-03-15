Prepare for bloodshed if you allow Alkani Quarry to operate - Asonomaso youth warns

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



A youth group at Asonomaso in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti region has urged the authorities of the Minerals Commission, the Kwabre East Municipal Assembly, and the Ghana Police Service to as a matter of urgency intervene to stop a quarry company that's on the verge of collapsing their community from operating.



According to the angry concerned youth, they anticipate danger should they sit aloof for Alkani Quarry Company to operate in the area.



They said, they will never allow the company to cause damage to their properties and lands in society.



The aggrieved residents told GhanaWeb if they sit unconcerned and allow quarry explosion in the area, the residential areas will be affected and people will lose their lives in the process.



Explaining in detail to GhanaWeb, leader of the Concerned Youth, Oheneba Kwadwo Agyemang said the Alkani Quarry Company has jumped its territory and have started encroaching areas that are strictly meant for human settlement.



He said, attempts to get the company halted from exceeding its territory have proven futile as the company is refusing to cooperate with the community.



Therefore, he is appealing to the aforementioned authorities to immediately intervene to prevent the company from doing things that will harm the entire Asonomaso community.



He urged the minerals commission not to give Alkani Quarry Company the green light to embark on the explosion exercise that is likely to cost innocent lives of residents of Asonomaso.



Some residents who spoke to GhanaWeb said the explosion will affect their health and will expose them to lung diseases due to the closeness and inhalation of dust.



The group also alleged that the owner of the company and Paramount chief of Manso-Nkwanta, Nana Bi-Kusi Appiah has been terrorising the residents with armed military men which have put most of them in fear.