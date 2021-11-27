Prempeh College outshines Presec to lift 2021 NSMQ trophy

General News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Prempeh College, Kumasi, Friday rallied strongly to win the grand finale of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), in Kumasi.



After a slow start in the first two rounds of the contest, the four-time winners gathered momentum in the final stages, and would give defending champions, the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (SHS), Legon, as well as Keta SHTS a stiff competition to carry the day.



Prempeh had cumulative points of 53 after five rounds of contest, followed by Presec, which bagged cumulative points of 49, and Keta emerging as the second runner-up with 33 points.



The champions took home a cash prize of GH¢80, 000, while Presec and Keta received GH¢64, 000 and GH¢50, 000, respectively.



Prempeh was also presented with a trophy, souvenirs and certificates, with the other two contesting finalists also getting souvenirs and certificates.



Additionally, contestants who distinguished themselves in the course of the competition are to receive cash awards and scholarship packages to enhance their career development.



Francisca Lamini, the female contestant for Keta Senior High Technical School, became the toast of social media platforms for being the first female to compete in the grand finale for the last eight years.



The Quiz was initiated in 1994 to promote the study of Science and Mathematics at the second-cycle level of education.



Presec has won the competition six times, and made 10 appearances in the grand finale.



Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, in a speech read on his behalf, said the government was committed to investing in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.



Consequently, the Ministry would liaise with stakeholders to create the needed platform in generating interest in the study of those subjects, especially at the basic level.



He lauded the contesting schools for how far they came in the competition, saying the sponsors also deserved commendation for supporting the programme.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, in a speech read on his behalf, said the sustainable development and growth of any society depended on the sciences.



For this reason, he said, the Otumfuo Foundation would be working effectively with the organizers of the programme to achieve the objectives for which the NSMQ was initiated.





Champions Over The Years



Prempeh College, Kumasi - 1994



Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon - 1995



Prempeh College, Kumasi - 1996



Opoku Ware School, Kumasi - 1997



Achimota School, Accra - 1998



Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast - 1999



St. Peter’s Secondary School, Nkwatia - 2000



Pope John Secondary School, Koforidua - 2001



Opoku Ware School, Kumasi - 2002



Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon - 2003



Achimota School, Accra - 2004



St. Peter’s Secondary School, Nkwatia - 2005



Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon - 2006



St. Augustine’s College, Cape Coast - 2007



Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon - 2008



Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon - 2009



Ghana Secondary Technical School, Takoradi - 2012



St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Accra - 2013



Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast - 2014



Prempeh College, Kumas i- 2015



Adisadel College - 2016



Prempeh College - 2017



St. Peter’s Senior High School, Nkwatia - 2018



St. Augustine’s College, Cape Coast - 2019