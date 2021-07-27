Prempeh College old boys establish endowment fund to support alma mater

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Members of the Texas, North America branch of the Prempeh College Old Students Association, has established an endowment fund to raise money to support the development of their alma mater.



The Fund christened ‘Amanfuo North America Prempeh Endowment Fund (ANAPEF)’, is to help raise adequate financial resources to expand academic infrastructure to meet the needs of growing numbers of students at the college.



The school currently has over 3,000 students.



Mr Daniel Owusu, Board member of ANAPEF, represented the group to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the authorities of the College, to kick-start development activities of the group in the school.



He said the establishment of the fund would be a more sustainable way of attracting financial resources from members to support infrastructural development of their alma mater.



Mr. Aaron Attua-Gyau, Headmaster of the College, said the fund had come at an opportune time.



He said the school, which was intended for only 900 students, was currently over burdened with infrastructural deficit, especially in the area of classroom and residential accommodation.



The school, he said, had a lot of needs, and key among them were a bungalow for the resident nurse, and the refurbishment of the library.



Mr Attua-Gyau said this gesture would go down in the annals of the school and commended all old students who had contributed immensely to the development of one of Ghana’s most prestigious schools.



He pledged to ensure that the funds were used for its intended purpose and appealed to other old students to come and support the gesture.