Pregnant women can now get vaccinated - GHS rolls out special vaccines

General News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians being vaccinated against the Coronavirus



Persons below 18 years to be vaccinated



GHS to roll out education exercise on vaccination across the country



The Ghana Health Service has announced that it will begin vaccinating pregnant women against the novel Coronavirus.



This announcement came on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, when the GHS addressed the media at a press briefing in Accra.



Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director General of the Service explained that this new development has come about as a result of recent studies showing globally that it is now safe for pregnant women to be inoculated against the pandemic, reports asaaseradio.com.



He however said that there will be specific vaccines that will be administered to pregnant women when the exercise begins in the country.



“We have done quite a lot of work. We at Ghana Health Service and all the other agencies who are working with us, we are all concerned about pregnant women, that is why we didn’t add them in the first one year of implementation.



“But now that we have enough evidence both international and local, we are now able to add pregnant women to it because it is effective and safe. There are studies in Ghana, we are collaborating, which we are even looking at effect on breastfeeding and so far it is safe, and that is why we are adding that to it,” he said.



Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye added that the specific vaccines that will be given to pregnant women will also cover other classes of people who until now were not part of the vaccination pool in the country.



“And then we have also recommended specific vaccines that can be used for pregnant women, just like we have specific ones for 15-year-olds, those below 18 and 15 years,” he added.



Ahead of that, the GHS will undertake a national education exercise to prepare people who fall within these brackets.



In the meantime, the vaccination of citizens in the country against the novel Coronavirus continues.