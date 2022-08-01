Pregnant women advised to screen for hepatitis B

Health News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Dr. Adwoa Agyei-Nkansah, Physician Consultant and Hepatologist at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), has called on Ghanaians, particularly pregnant women to screen for hepatitis B (hep B) to know their status.



She said babies born to a mother with hepatitis B had a 90 percent chance of developing chronic hepatitis B if not properly treated at birth.



It is very important that pregnant people know their hepatitis B status to prevent passing the virus on to their newborn baby during delivery, she added.



Dr. Agyei-Nkansah gave the advice during a scientific seminar organised by the Hepatitis Alliance Ghana (HAG) in collaboration with Coalition for Global Hepatitis Elimination for selected Midwives in Accra.



The seminar formed part of activities to commemorate 2022 World Hepatitis Day (WHD) on the theme, "Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to Communities- Hep Can't Wait".



The midwives were educated on hepatitis, how to administer and the type of hepatitis vaccines to administer to patients and newborns who are at risk to ensure prevention and elimination.



She said, “knowing one’s status would ensure that hepatitis B transmission to a baby is prevented by taking the right steps based on blood test results and to make arrangements to have the proper medications in the delivery room to prevent the baby from being infected”.



The Hepatologist said it was important for health professionals to evaluate pregnant women after diagnosis to know whether they required therapy to avoid complications such as cirrhosis and liver cancer.



Dr. Agyei-Nkansah said Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) infection posed a significant global health problem with an estimated 350-400 million chronically infected individuals worldwide.



Hepatitis B and C are the most common conditions and result in 1.1 million deaths and 3 million new infections per year, she stated.



According to a 2019 World Health Organisation (WHO), global report 296 million people live with chronic hepatitis B infection, 58 million persons live with hepatitis C, and 1.5 million new infections each year, with 820,000 hepatitis B-related deaths.



The Hepatologist explained that in Ghana 12.3 percent of the population have hepatitis B, and three percent of the people have hep C.



Similarly, 8.36 percent of the condition has been recorded in the adult population, 14.3 percent in adolescents, and 0.55 in Children five years.



Dr. Adjei-Nkansah thus urged the Government to enhance awareness creation on hepatitis B screening and prevention among pregnant women, just as it had done for HIV and Syphilis, to protect the lives of children.



She said hepatitis vaccines were expensive and as such the National Health Insurance Scheme must enroll its treatment on the scheme.



Dr. Atsu Godwin Seake-Kwaku, Programme Manager, National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, GHS, giving a presentation on the viral hepatitis situation in Ghana said there was the need to increase interventions to deal with the condition.



He said it was important to increase prevention, testing, link to cure, treatment, and chronic care as the cost of medication for treatment was expensive.



He advised that the country adopted smart procurement measures to enable it buy the drugs at cheaper prices compared to the current market price.



These are the issues that needed to be addressed to ensure that hepatitis does not remain in the back to enable patients get the kind of treatment they require, Dr. Seake-Kwaku said.



Dr. Senyo Kafui, the WHO Technical Officer on HIV, TB, and Hepatitis, said in achieving the 2030 goal of eliminating hepatitis, Ghana had been charged to implement the five core interventions like other countries.



The interventions include administering at least three doses of hepatitis vaccine to infants, hepatitis B vaccine PMTCT birth dose, ensuring blood injection safety, harm reduction, hepatitis B and hepatitis C testing and treatment.



He said implementation of these interventions was important as the impact of the hepatitis B vaccines on the prevalence of the Penta vaccine had helped in reducing the condition among under-five children.



Dr. Charles Adjei, the Executive Director of Hepatitis Alliance Ghana and Senior Lecturer University of Ghana, said people's denial of hepatitis B seropositivity, non-disclosure of hepatitis status to partners, home birth, lack of partners, accessibility and affordability of hepatitis vaccine were the causes of increased cases in the country.



He thus advised that expectant mothers were educated on the importance of HepB-BD vaccination during antenatal visitations.



He said sufficient supplies and administering of HepB vaccines on delivery would guarantee the protection of newborns and asked that the vaccine be included as part of the Extended Programme on Immunization (EPI).