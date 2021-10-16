Pregnant woman stabbed to death by husband at Nyankyerenease

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

A 31-year-old pregnant woman has been stabbed to death by her husband in front of her six-year-old daughter following a scuffle between the two at Nyankyerenease in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The deceased, Betty, according to eyewitnesses was stabbed with a knife by her 40-year-old husband, Maxwell.



Speaking to OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng, the landlady of the suspect, Madam Ama Nyarko, said the two-month-old pregnant woman was murdered on Saturday, October 16, 2021.



She noted that a young girl in the house who heard the woman screaming for help rushed to their room only to see the deceased lying unconscious in a pool of blood.



The mother of two was rushed to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.



She explained that the couple have been in a good relationship in the past and so did not foresee such behaviour on the part of the husband.



“The two have been living in peace, always moving together anytime they go out; we least suspected that the husband could actually stab Betty to death.”



Madam Ama Nyarko further disclosed that the suspect took to his heels after the death of his wife was confirmed by doctors.



The matter has however been reported to police for investigations.