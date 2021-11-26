Pregnant woman, others involved in accident on Achimota dual carriage road

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

News coming in indicates that about 7 vehicles on the Achimota dual carriage road have been involved in an accident.



The Friday, November 26, 2021, morning crash, myjoyonline.com reports, occurred at 5:30 am with one pregnant woman in one of the vehicles.



She has since been rushed to a nearby hospital to ensure that she is without any major injuries.



The crash involved a KIA Rino truck, two red minibuses, a white Benz sprinter, a Hyundai saloon car and two KIA taxis, the report added.



An eyewitness explained that the white KIA Rino truck driver sped carelessly after jumping the traffic light close to the Republic Bank, ramming into the other vehicles.



“I hope the Police MTTD will investigate properly and get the driver of the white KIA Rhino truck prosecuted. If it were a much bigger haulage truck, he would have killed like six people this morning,” the eyewitness said.



It is unclear, as of the time this story was done, the update on injuries or the extent of damages that were caused to the vehicle.



