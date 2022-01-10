Pregnant mothers delivering on floor as 50-bed maternity block project left to rot in Ejura

Health News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Pregnant women at Ejura in the Ashanti Region and its environs are delivering on the floor due to inadequate beds in the maternity wing as 50-bed capacity maternity block which was initiated by chiefs in the area left to rot.



According to Otec news reports, Residents in that area are appealing to the government and other stakeholders in the health sector to take immediate action to complete a 50-bed capacity maternity block which was initiated by chiefs in the area.



According to them, the poor state of the current maternity block at Ejura Municipal Government Hospital had left residents, particularly pregnant and lactating women limited options in health care, as most pregnant women are forced to deliver on the bare floors due to inadequate facilities.



The maternity block which is about 60 percent complete was started by the Ejura Traditional Area led by Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II in 2017 to replace the current one which is in a dilapidated form.



The facility when completed with serves thousands of people in over 100 communities at Ejura and its environs.



Although the chiefs have not abandoned the project, the residents believe support from the government will help complete the block early to ease access to health delivery among pregnant women in the area.



Some pregnant women on admission at the hospital at the time OTEC News visited complained bitterly over the lack of space and the dilapidated nature of the hospital's maternity block



Speaking to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Saturday, January 8, 2022, the Medical Superintendent at Ejura Government Hospital Dr. Emmanuel Amoah Aboagye disclosed that the facility when completed will provide enough space for the women before, during, and after labor.



"Ejura Hospital is among the facilities in the Region with a high attending rate with Over 200 pregnant women delivering every month and the situation put pressure on us due to poor state of our current maternity block," he said.



“It has come as a great concern that our women deliver on the floor and that they only have one tap at the maternity ward. This is very dangerous for our mothers as they have to queue up and take turns to use the bathroom,” Dr. Amoah-Aboagye said.



”It is very saddening that even the health workers themselves are at risk because they have to deliver someone, while on the floor, which is not conducive for them as they are not able to do their work professionally,” he added.





He added that the facility will solve most of the challenges pregnant women who patronize the hospital face, by providing additional beds and facilities for both patients and staff.



Dr. Aboagye urged the government to as a matter of urgency support chiefs to complete the project for smooth health delivery.





He however commended Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II for initiative such an important project for the hospital.





