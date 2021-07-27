Preach about achievements of Akufo-Addo’s govt to make victory 2024 a formality – Prempeh

Politics of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the Manhyia constituency in the Ashanti region to start preaching about the numerous achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government to help win more souls for the NPP and make victory 2024 a mere formality.



Dr Prempeh said this on Sunday, July 25 2021 when he attended the Manhyia South Constituency NPP annual Delegates Conference, where the current state of the party and the way forward to make it stronger was thoroughly discussed.



In his remarks, he congratulated the party members, especially the polling station executives, for their dedication and hard work, which according to him helped the party to amass more votes and retain political power during the 2020 elections.



He entreated the party delegates to eschew all forms of rancour and backbiting and rather unite as one family with a common destiny, “even as we prepare to go to the polls to elect our new set of party executives.”



Dr Prempeh who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South noted that the NPP has over the years, proven to have antidotes to the challenges facing the country and, so, “we need to keep the party in political power for a longer time to help accelerate national transformation.”