Pre bargaining bill will enhance justice delivery when passed into law - Lawyer

General News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Private legal practitioner lawyer Tachie Antiedu has posited that the introduction of the Pre bargaining bill is a step in the right direction.



The lawyer believes when the law is passed, it would prevent delays in prosecuting cases and also decongest our prisons.



The Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame has revealed that Cabinet has approved a bill that will introduce plea bargaining as an option to enable the state not always to push to have criminals jailed.



The bill will not cover all crimes including treason, murder, kidnapping, and sexual offences.



He disclosed this when he visited the James Town prison and the Senior Correctional Centre in Accra on Thursday, November 18, 2021.



Lawyer Tachie Antiedu in responding noted that this is a brilliant initiative.



He was speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He explained that when the bill is passed, it will save the court some time and resources.



He said the criminal trial is bedevilled with delays, and with the bargaining bill, persons who have been wronged could receive appropriate compensations.



This would also speed up justice delivery in Ghana and further reduce the burden on our judges who preside over cases.



It would further help prosecutors to gather more evidence through persons who would seek to pre bargaining on charges against them, the lawyer explained.



He added that the bill together with alternative sentencing would help solve several problems we are faced in the judicial system.



