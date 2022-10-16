Praying at galamsey site won't save our environment - Apaak to clergy

General News of Sunday, 16 October 2022
Dr Clement Apaak, MP, Builsa South, has stated that the clergy going to the galamsey sites to pray and sing patriotic songs won't save the environment.
According to him, the clergy must call out the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for refusing to use the power of the state to arrest and prosecute those funding the destruction of the environment.
The Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee and a Member of the Public Accounts Committee is of the view that the President as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces can use all the power at his disposal to arrest and prosecute those funding and profiting from galamsey activities but because he knows such individuals, he is being adamant.
"Patriotic songs and praying, good, but alone will not save our environment. Call out NADAA for refusing to use the power of the state, as Commander-In-Chief, to arrest and prosecute those funding and profiting from the destruction of our environment, government knows them," Dr Clement Apaak tweeted.
