Prayer in your local dialect gets to God and the spirits faster – Spiritualist

Religion of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Africans, especially Ghanaians have been urged to engage with God in their native language as he hears and acts faster on prayers said in such languages.



A popular spiritualist, Agya Yaw in the Ashanti Region has sought to suggest that Africans’ bane of development can largely be attributed to the lack of despising everything on the continent, even our various dialects.



He wonders why Africans will abandon God’s given gift of different languages and decide to use English for everything, even praying to him.



He made these assertions on a Kumasi local station monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“There is power in language and we just joke with everything in this country. You meet people who are from different ethnic groups and they shy away from speaking their dialect. We are losing it, if people don’t know God and the spirit hears you better when you are praying to them,” the spiritualist said.



“How can you speak to your creator in a different language? Are you telling him you don’t like how he created you? The majority of Africans appear not to like what God has given them and they try to dilute everything, we are underdeveloped because of that. Do you hear the Chinese speaking English or French, they do everything in their language, the Japanese too same.”



“Try it and see, you begin praying to God in your local language and you will see the difference now, don’t we have God’s name in our various languages, we had all these before the white man came to corrupt us”, he argued.



He has however urged Africans to be proud of the continent as it has a special place in God’s plans.



“The Garden of Eden is Ghana, I am telling you today. People don’t know but we in the spirit know it. Why do you think there is so much attention on Ghana by these whites to corrupt the county,” he said.



“Africa is a special place for God, we have gold, bauxite, manganese, oil, everything, we need to be proud of all these and use it right. We shouldn’t just accept anyone into the continent like that, the whites know this, they are far advanced in the spirit world, they want to spoil this land just like they have spoiled theirs, they are the true enemies of God," he noted.