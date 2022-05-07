Prayer does not change destiny – Avraham Ben Moshe

Religion of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Leader of the Common Sense Family, Avraham Ben Moshe, claims prayer alone does not cause a change in the life of any man.



According to him, although prayers are necessary, only 1% of prayers receive answers.



To him, without efforts backing prayer, one will never see any change in their lives.



Talking to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s Nsem Pii, he said, “If they work as religious people claim, then only 1% of it works. The 99% left has to do with your efforts. If prayer could change anything, Ghana would have been better than it is today.”



“As we speak, churches and mosques are not allowed in China but they are still ahead of us. We have a lot of them here and we keep getting poorer. If you take a closer look, you’ll realize countries with bad economies are those who love to pray and also practice Christianity,” he explained.



He stated that, this goes to show us that, if we put prayers aside for a while and focus on hard work we’ll do better.



He however disclosed “I’m not against prayer, but if we don’t add effort to the prayer, all the prayers said will be in vain.”