Prayer and fasting won’t solve our problems- Avram Ben Moshe

General News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The leader of Common Sense Family, Avram Ben Moshe has emphatically stated that the continuous prayers and fasting by people in the country will not solve the issues arising.



He stated that Ghanaians equate everything to religion yet still after praying things remain the same and don’t change.



He told Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii, “If religion was used to elevate a country then, Ghana would have been one of the best countries in the world because we have two of the biggest religions in the world”.



He disclosed that Ghanaians pray more than the Chinese, Saudi Arabians, and many others all over the world and yet still our country is at a standstill because all we do is pray forgetting that only prayer cannot change the economy of a country.



He said, “These prayers aren’t changing our country. Our country keeps getting worse by the day so prayers and fasting won’t solve our problems rather hard work and sincere leaders who are thinkers and are visionaries are used to build a nation”.



Avram noted that he is not against prayer or anyone praying but, “the right thing should be done in the country”.