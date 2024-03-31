Pray to God to give us compassionate leader in the 2024 – Rev. Dzanku

General News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: GNA

Reverend Dr. Lawson Kwaku Dzanku, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, on Friday, called on Christians to pray to God to give the country a compassionate leader in this year’s election.



He also asked them to pray for peace before, during, and after the elections.



Rev. Dr. Dzanku made the call when he paid a visit to the Edem Congregation of the Church at Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu District.



He noted that as much as it was the civic responsibility of Christians to vote, they also owed it a duty to the nation to always pray for it.



“It is important and crucial for Christians to be on their knees in prayer for the country always,” he said.



Rev. Dr. Dzanku appealed to Ghanaians, especially the youth, to refrain from acts that would derail the peace being enjoyed in the country during the forthcoming elections.



“Don’t let self-seeking politicians use you as tools of destruction to achieve their parochial interests,” he advised.



He asked Ghanaians, especially Christians, to use the Easter season to forgive and reconcile with each other, adding, “Let us build bridges during the season.”



He appealed to them to remain steadfast in their faith even in the face of trials and challenges.



The Clerk asked them not to fall prey to impostors and charlatans in cassocks who were parading the streets and capitalizing on the ignorance of people to defraud them.



Rev. Benony Agbeti Hlormatsi, Pastor in charge of the church’s Spiritual Resource Centre at Akoefe Avenui, noted that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ should motivate Christians to surrender their lives totally to God.



He assured them that “God did not forsake Jesus Christ, so will not forsake you too.”



In a related instance at Dambai in the Oti region, Reverend Father Lawrence Kwaku Quist Anane, Parish Priest of Christ the King Parish, Banka Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Good Friday processions through the 14 stations are a common mini-pilgrimage as individuals move to recite specific prayers.



He explained that by scaling the stations, individuals recall and meditate on Christ’s last days on earth.



Rev. Anane said the activities are common during Lent, especially on Good Friday, and reflect a spirit of reparation for the sufferings and insults that Jesus endured during his passion.



He urged Christians to be guided by the light of Jesus, the Christ, and may his love grace their hearts and his sacrifice strengthen souls at Easter.