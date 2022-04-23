Pray for your daughter if she works in Dubai, most of them sell their bodies - UAE-based Ghanaian

Diasporia News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

UAE-based Ghanaian security guard, Micheal Adamu has stated that most female foreign nationals in the United Arab Emirates are in prostitution due to the limited job opportunities available.



In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide hosted by DJ Nyaami, Micheal advised Ghanaian parents to pray for their daughters living in the UAE. According to Micheal, the chances of these ladies offering sex for money are high.



“Even if you have a son here, pray for him. You won’t be able to trust a lady if you live here for a long time. If you also can’t stand your ground as a man, you will never save because sex is cheap here,” Micheal said on SVTV Africa.



"If you show her a little money, you’ll get to sleep with her. It is not just among Africans, but they dominate more. You’ll see them on the street often.”



Moreover, Micheal alleged that some male citizens of UAE rent rooms for the women to have their way with them whenever they want.



The Sharjah-based Ghanaian advised that Ghanaian youth must be vigilant if they wish to work in the UAE. According to him, there are many non-existent companies in the UAE.



“Some Ghanaians have been working for months without salary, but they have no option. There are also some people with good jobs, but the possibility of getting those jobs is low,” he added.