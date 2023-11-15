Pray for our beloved Ghana - Sam George reacts to poor conditions of cocoa farmers

General News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has lamented the conditions of cocoa farmers in the country.



According to the lawmaker, it is very sad to work tirelessly and be given a chump change for your hard work.



Sam George, who was reacting to a BBC report on the impoverished conditions of cocoa farmers in the country at the moment, urged Ghanaians to pray for the country to get good leadership.



“Truly sad situation we find ourselves in. The people responsible say we should keep quiet and let them destroy everything. Pray for our beloved Ghana,” he wrote on the X app.



In September 2023, cocoa farmers in Ghana decried what a sack of cocoa beans was selling for.



A group of farmers expressed worry over the government’s decision to peg the new price at GH¢1,308.



To them, they expected a bag of cocoa beans to sell at GH¢3,000 and the absence of that meant the government had short-changed them.



This is further solidified by the report released by the BBC over the weekend.



The report revealed that a lot of Ghanaian cocoa farmers believe despite all the money they invest into their farming, COCOBOD is unable to make profits to benefit them.





