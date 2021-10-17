'Pray for leaders to unlock doors of legal education' - Kwaku Azar

General News of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Accounting professor and lawyer, Prof. Kwaku Asare aka Kwaku Azar has asked Ghanaians to pray for our leaders in the legal profession.



He wants them to use their leadership roles to serve the interest of the public.



He further wants Ghanaians to ask God to help our leaders to stop creating havoc in the lives of people.



The lawyer who has consistently called for reforms in the approach towards the training of lawyers in the country said our leaders in the legal profession are dishonest.



“Pray for them to obey the laws of the land, especially the anti-monopoly laws and the laws on administrative justice.”



“Pray for them to unlock the doors of legal education so that qualified Ghanafuo can have unfettered access throughout the country, which, in turn, will increase access to justice for all.”



When you say a prayer today, say one too for our leaders of the legal profession.



In particular, ask the almighty to remind them today and each day of why they are in public service and to use that commitment to serve the public’s interest.



Ask the almighty to help them cultivate honesty and invigorate lives, not wreak havoc in lives.



Pray for them to obey the laws of the land, especially the anti-monopoly laws and the laws on administrative justice.



Pray for them to offer servant leadership of the kind described by Mattew.



Pray for they almighty to whisper in their tympanic membranes that fairness is a leader’s moral obligation.



Pray for them to prioritize the public interest above the monopolist’s interest; the law above their wishes; truthful-reasoning above motivated-reasoning; and the interest of the majority above all others.



Pray for them to unlock the doors of legal education so that qualified Ghanafuo can have unfettered access throughout the country, which, in turn, will increase access to justice for all.



SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament.

Da Yie!