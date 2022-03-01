Pray for Ukraine - Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council urges

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has stated that it is following the raging Russia-Ukraine conflict with deep concern.



GPCC in a statement dated 28th February 2022, called on all Ghanaians to pray for peace for the people of Ukraine, "especially the suffering women, children and the aged."



"While praying for the peace of Ukraine, the Council is also calling for prayers for the safety of the many Ghanaian students still stranded in Ukraine and those who have crossed into neighbouring countries," the statement signed by General Secretary Rev. Emmanuel T. Barrigah added.



The Council added that it was praying that leaders on both sides will see reason and de-escalate and seek a permanent ceasefire.



They also called "on the international community, especially the United Nations, to do all within its powers to mobilise immediate international humanitarian support for the displaced persons."



Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 ordered a military operation in Ukraine after it emerged that the country was seeking entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - which Russia sees as against its security interests.



Russian forces have been in Ukraine trying to take control of the capital and second largest city - Kiev and Kharkiv respectively.



The resulting chaos has led to people fleeing their homes into neighbouring countries. A major issue that has come up is the racist mistreatment of Africans seeking to escape - it has been condemned by African countries and the AU.



Most African countries have started evacuating their nationals - mostly students - by having them cross land borders into neigbouring countries where they are given consular assistance.



Initial talks between the two warring parties took place on February 28, with a second-round expected on March 2, according to Russian media.



