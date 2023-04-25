‘Pray for Prof. Frimpong-Boateng against forces of evil’ – Clement Apaak

General News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has urged Ghanaians to pray for the safety and well-being of Professor Frimpong-Boateng, former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.



Dr. Apaak's appeal for prayers comes amidst concerns over Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s explosive galamsey report, which implicated several government officials engaged in illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) activities.



In a Twitter post, Dr. Apaak described Prof. Frimpong-Boateng as a patriotic and selfless Ghanaian who has devoted his life to the development of the country, particularly in the field of combating illegal mining activities, therefore Ghanaians ought to offer prayers for the celebrated heart surgeon to avert any evil forces against him.



“Folks, I urge all to pray for Prof Frimpong-Boateng. We ask God to protect and preserve him against the forces of evil. He has truly demonstrated love for country, and I'm proud of him as a Vmate!” the MP said on April, 24, 2023.



Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has been in the news following a 36-page 2021 report he authored on illegal small-scale mining in Ghana.



The former minister, while submitting a report on the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), not only cited the challenges the committee faced but also persons he believes contributed to the frustration of his work.



The report, which was addressed to the Chief of Staff implicated some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members, including MPs and top government officials, as having been involved in the galamsey menace.



Portions of the report indicated that these MPs and government officials were either directly involved in galamsey or were using their power to protect relations who were involved in the menace.



The report implicated persons including the former MP for Manso Nkwanta, Joseph Albert Quarm; director of operations at the presidency, Lord Commey; executive assistant and head of social media at the presidency, Charles Nii Teiko; and Frank Asiedu Bekoe, director of political affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff.



Prof Frimpong-Boateng also accused the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, of hatching a plot to bring him down over his (Frimpong-Boateng’s) fight against the menace.





