Pray before sex – Anglican priest to married couples

Ghanaian Anglican priest, Reverend Canon Charles Amankwa has entreated couples to pray before having sex.



According to the priest, Christian couples should seize the opportunity to ask for the growth of their union when they are about to make love.



“Will you believe that the first two years of my marriage, whenever I wanted to have an affair, there was this mentality that ‘you are a priest’,” Rev Canon Amankwah is quoted to have said in a report by Asaaseradio.com.



“But there is something I want to teach. What made the love deeper or more loving is prayer. Anytime I want to have an affair with her [his wife] we pray.



“The prayer is simply this, ‘God as I want to have an affair with my wife, you told us in Genesis that we are naked and we don’t feel shy, so why don’t you deepen my love for her, let us have more affection’, so every day we pray before,” the former Catholic priest said on The StandPoint show with Oheneyere Gifty Anti.



Prior to becoming an Anglican priest, Canon Amankwah was an assistant parish priest at the Holy Trinity Parish at Agormanya in the Eastern Region. He was later appointed parish priest of the St Barbara Parish at Akosombo in the Eastern Region.



