Pratt, Akomea demand accountability, update on Energy Sector, TOR recovery levies

General News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has questioned the rationale behind the continuous payment of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Debt Recovery Levy and the Energy Sector Levy.



According to him, the debt should have been cleared by now or there should have been an update on the amount left.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', he said: "we've paid this money for a long time, yet no one is accounting or giving us updates. Then the Energy sector debt; the debt keeps going up; so what are they using the taxes being collected for because it keeps going up? If these monies are well accounted for, I don't think we will be in this position".



Backing Kwesi Pratt, STC Boss, Nana Akomea has called on the Ministry of Finance to, as a matter of urgency, give account to Ghanaians.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



