Prank calls depriving genuine fire outbreak victims of our services - GNFS

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO), who doubles as the Rural Fire Director for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Mr. Owusu Adjei, has called on the public to desist from making prank calls to its emergency numbers to support efforts to improve fire safety in the country.



He further urged them to strictly adhere to fire safety warnings and measures to reduce the occurrence of fire outbreaks.



He was speaking exclusively on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He lamented that the practice had become a major challenge and affecting, their quest to fight fire outbreaks nationwide.



He disclosed that some call the emergency lines to report that there was an outbreak in their beard.



He said the situation is affecting them severely since it takes a lot from their resources.



He stressed placing prank calls on the emergency numbers deprives persons who are actually affected by an outbreak.



"The danger here is that someone would be in dire need of our services but a prank call could prevent us from attending to them,” he added.



A fire outbreak, he added, is a disaster to the economy and national life hence Ghanaians must support the GNFS in fighting outbreaks.