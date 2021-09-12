Prampram elders fear repeat of ‘Mankralo-style’ assassination, beg for police escort

General News of Sunday, 12 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Some elders of 3 royal gates in Prampram have petitioned the police for an escort



• They fear there are attempts against their lives



• This follows the demise of their Mankralo 3 years ago



Some Heads of the three royal gates in Pampram have requested for police protection during and after a hearing at the Dodowa Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs over a petition challenging the legitimacy of Nene Waka Parker, a claimant to the Prampram Paramountcy.



According to a DailyGuide report, they petitioned the Tema Regional Police Command having had hint of an attempt by some hired assassins to kill them during their journey and from Dodowa like they did to their late Mankralo in December 2018.



Nene Atsure Benta III was gruesomely murdered by gunmen at Dodowa in the Shai Osudoku District whilst returning from a hearing at the Dodowa House of Chiefs.



Prior to his death, he had objected to the installation of a new paramount chief – Quarcoopome Parker who was enstooled in his place whilst he was away from the country.



The case was sent before the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and it was during his return from one of such hearings that unknown assailants laid ambush and killed him in his car.



Some elders of the 3 royal gates claim they have had hint about attempts to assassinate them during a scheduled hearing on September 2021.

The hearing is on the case involving the enstooled chief, Quarcoopome Parker and heads of the 3 royal gates – Abbey/Doku Mansro We, Tetteh Dzan Larbi Agbo We, and Kwei Opletu We, who are challenging his legitimacy.



Dailyguide also reported that these elders fear a repeat of the unfortunate incident that happened 3 years ago, with suspicions that the persons who planned the murder of their late Mankrolo may also plan to eliminate them during their journey to or from the hearing.



Meanwhile, the Stool Father of the Prampram Paramountcy, Numo Osabu Abbey IV together with his kingmakers have given strongest indication about plans to install a new Paramount Chief in the area next month.