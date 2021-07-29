Pramkese shooting: Police gave me only GHC1,000 to fix my car – Taxi driver bemoans

Regional News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Correspondence from the Eastern Region:



The taxi driver who was hired to convey policemen on duty to salvage people trapped in a highway robbery between Pramkese and Takyiman near Kade in the Kwaebibrem Municipality has bemoaned that the police have not dealt well with him since the incident happened.



Prince Amegavi, the 27-year-old taxi driver, says his taxi which broke down and has been left with a broken windscreen and blood stains a result of multiple gunshots, has rendered him jobless since February 1, 2021.



He said four months after the car had been in the custody of the police, the Kade Divisional Police Commander only called him to hand over a “woeful” amount of GHC1,000 to go and repair his car.



Meanwhile, in an interview with him earlier in February, Prince Amegavi had stated that there was no way he could work with the car again.



“I need a new car. Bullets have mutilated the car and the bloodstains in it will not encourage me to keep working with that car even if it is fixed. I will feel haunted. The blood and the death…I need a new car. The government should help me,” he told the media in February.



Five months after the incident, Ghanaweb Eastern Regional Correspondent, McAnthony Dagyenga, visited Akyem Pramkese to interact with the taxi driver.



“The update is that they fixed a date for the burial of the police man who died in the robbery attack. At the funeral, the Police Commander told me to come and take my car from the command. He said they were done with what they used the car for (done with investigations). I didn’t go.



“Three days later the commander still sent for me. I went. He said if they had used the car for a successful operation, they would have given me some money for my fuel. But that, since the operation was not successful and death occurred, there was nothing they could say but to give me GHC1,000 to buy some eggs to pacify my soul and to use some for the fuel I used on that day.



“Then, he added that, the remaining of the money, I should add up to go and repair my car. He said that was the only help they could offer me,” Prince Amegavi narrated.



According to him, he sold the taxi immediately he took it from the police at a very cheap price because he did not want to keep it to bring back traumatised memories.



Amegavi told Ghanaweb that he needs a new car to work with as no car owner is ready to give him their car to use on ‘work and pay’ basis.



“At the moment, life is so hard. I live with a woman. Before we can get our daily bread, I have to go and do farm labouring job for cocoa, plantain farmers every day. I was returning from a labourer job when you called to tell me you were coming here. I have never driven any car again since the incident happened.



“What I want from the authority (police hierarchy) is for them to help me go back into my taxi driving business. That’s what I believe can enhance my life. I have tried to even get someone’s taxi to use as ‘work and pay’ but nobody is ready to give out their taxi because, out of experience from other youth, they fear they would not get proper accountability,” he added.



The robbery incident on February 1, 2021 led to the killing of once police man called Sergent Moses Tetteh Nartey and injured another police man who was shot in the ribs. Prince Amegavi, the taxi driver escaped unhurt.



In another development, Ghanaweb visited 28-year-old Esther Kumiwaa Nartey, wife of the late slain Sgt. Moses Tetteh Nartey, to ascertain how life was going for her and her four children after the demise of their breadwinner.







“By the grace of God, the Ghana Police Service has been fair with us. When the man died, they never left us alone. They came in their numbers and helped to give my husband a befitting burial. They graciously gave us handsome money and offered directions on processes to follow to get my husband’s estate.



“I wish to thank the IGP (COP James Oppong Boanuh) and all his subordinates for their assistance. I also wish to particularly thank the only police woman I love to hear her name, COP Maame Tiwaa. God bless them. I also thank the Kade police commander and the men at Akyem Pramkese for their help,” she expressed.



Esther Kumiwaa however, appealed for some industrial sewing machines to help her expand her dressmaking business to make good income to take care of her four children.