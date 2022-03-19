Praise Kusi releases ‘Afro Magic’, talks about his prowess

Music of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Budding Afrobeats musician, Praise Kusi has released a song titled 'Afro Magic'.



The song, according to Praise "is rooted in Ghanaian and Nigerian pop as well as highlife nuances, and is backed by solid international production and management standards."



Considering the beautiful nature of the piece, Praise is optimistic he would chalk successes and cement his brand in the music industry.



The song, released on Friday, March 18, 2022, has a music video scheduled to be in major platforms.



An elated Praise Kusi speaking about his music journey said: "I'm a 90ties baby that learned how to survive from the street. As I work hard to survive, music came to my rescue. In that darkness, I found my light and that was the beginning of my shine which I am bringing to the industry,” he said.



"My music is heartfelt; they reflect my story. I'm a lover, so my songs are like a love story for the ladies and it’s like the tale everyone wants to find him or herself in. My songs are melodic and the visuals I create for them are beautiful and captivating. I can't wait to release the songs and share my videos. I like to keep my audience surprised, so I'll say they should wait and see my next move. But one thing I can promise them is authentic good sounds,” the musician noted.



“The music industry moving forward will not have enough of me and that’s why music listeners, buffs and critics alike need to pay attention to what I am about to offer musically,” Praise Kusi, born in Ghana but raised in America, added.