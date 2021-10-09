You are here: HomeNews2021 10 09Article 1375810

General News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Practising gay sex is just like committing murder - JOY

The 2012 and 2016 independent presidential candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah, has suggested that having gay sex is just like committing murder, which is punishable by law.

JOY, as he is affectionately called, asserted that such an act is not only criminal and evil but against the fundamental rights of people and a threat to security and the health of Ghanaians.

In his view, such persons must be treated as criminals because what they do is an affront to the cultural and religious values of Ghana.

Mr. Osei Yeboah added that although Ghanaians are ready to show such persons compassion, we are not ready to entertain their criminality and evil practices.

”Practicing gay sex or penetrating an anal region is dangerous, unhealthy and just like committing murder. The practice of gayism is a health crisis and a drain on the resources of Ghana. We cannot entertain them in Ghana,” he added.

He wants Parliament to review the constitution and put an entrench position and further call for a referendum for Ghanaians to vote against the activities of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI+).

He said ”LGBTQI+ activities are not human rights issues. There are rather against human rights and a violation of our laws. If we entertain it, human beings will become endangered species”.

He concluded that LGBTQI+ activities had increased the spread of HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections.

He said the rate of cancer is also high among the LGBTQI+ population.

