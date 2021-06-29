Pra River-Formanso-Kwabeng road to be awarded

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Pra River-Formanso-Kwabeng road is one of the most deplorable roads in the Asante-Akim South Municipality, is set to be awarded to contract to give residents along that stretch some relief.



The road, which had deteriorated over the years, was a major source of concern to motorists and residents who are mostly farmers as they struggled to transport their farm produce to market centers.



Plans are however advanced to award the road to contract in the shortest possible time as part of the government’s agenda to fix deplorable roads across the country.



To this end the Member of Parliament, Kwaku Asante Boateng has led officials of the Department of Feeder Roads to inspect the road to have first-hand information on how bad the road was.



The inspection formed part of the MP’s lobbying efforts to get the road fixed as soon as possible.



They assessed the nature of the road to determine the number of bridges and other specifications that would be required in the execution of the contract.



It is expected to be added to the construction of the Pra River Junction-Pra River which is currently under construction.



Mr. Asante-Boateng told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that communities in the area deserved better for their contribution to both the local and national economies.



He said most of the inhabitants were cocoa farmers who also cultivated other crops which required good roads to facilitate easy transportation to the market.



He opined that the construction of the road would boost general economic activities in the area and pledged his commitment to tackle poor roads in the Municipality in collaboration with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Alexander Frimpong.



This, he said, would be achieved on the back of government’s broad Agenda for roads which was already transforming the road network across the country.