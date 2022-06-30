Power restored to Kejetia Market; traders given July 15 to settle 20% of arrears

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Traders at the Kejetia Market have up to July 15 to settle 20 percent of accumulated debts owed the Electricity Company of Ghana.



The ECG restored power to the facility Tuesday afternoon after managers and leaders of the traders union made a part payment of the over ₵5Mdebt.



The week-long power crisis grounded businesses in West Africa’s biggest market after the traders refused to pay bills to push for individual meters.



A payment plan had been reached following an emergency meeting with ECG officials, managers of the facility and the traders.



Traders at Kejetia Market pay ¢40,000 for electricity every month, with each shop paying an average of between ¢100 and ¢200.



To deal with the challenge, they have on several occasions pleaded with the management of the Kumasi City Market to get them separate meters.



Chairman of the Kejetia Petty Traders Association, Nana Akwasi Prempeh told dailymailgh.com that leaders will continue to mount pressure on authorities until their demands are met.