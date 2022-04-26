Power drunk politicians never listened to Dr. Nyaho-Tamaklo’s counsel – Barker-Vormawor

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Oliver Barker-Vormawor charged with treason felony



He was arrested for 'threatening a coup'



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe explains the effect of trying him



Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the conveners for the #FixTheCountry movement, who was arrested for making comments deemed treasonable, has indicated that those in power who are ‘persecuting’ him refused to listen to the counsel of Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe.



Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe had stated that, when Barker-Vormawor, was arrested, he sent out some messages, both in private and public, to the National Security Minister but to no avail.



He said, if the government does a mistake and tries Barker-Vormawor in court, the government will not be able to handle what will befall them.



He noted in an interview that aired on Metro TV on April 25, 2022 that the government should rather set the activist free.



Reacting to this in a series of tweets, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, wrote: “Neho! I have just listened to Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe speak about this Government’s persecution of me on Metro TV Ghana. I agree with his JJ Rawlings analogy and suggesting that if this President persists on this foolish course against me, he will not finish his term of office.



“His repeated warnings about my arrest to the National Security Minister are timely. But those drunk with power and caught with their pants down rarely listen to counsel. Still, a word to the wise is in the North! Tomorrow [today], I am back at the Ashaiman District Court,” he concluded.







Background



Oliver Barker-Vormawor, was arrested by the police for “threatening a coup” in February.



A police statement said he was arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following a post he allegedly made on social media to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.



He is said to have incited the army to stage a coup over the proposed E-Levy Bill in Parliament.



According to the police, “the post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana,” the police statement dated February 12, 2022, signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori said.



An Ashaiman District Court has remanded him into police custody for two weeks and he was later charged with treason felony by the police.



Barker-Vormawor was granted bail on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, but successfully executed the conditions of his bail bond - GH¢2 million with two sureties, one of which was to present documents covering a landed property - on Thursday, March 17.





