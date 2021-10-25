Power Embassy Church opposes to activities of LGBTQ+

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Power Embassy Family Church International has appealed to Ghanaians to opposed the activities of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer + (LGBTQ+) groups in the country.



“The Church will not support the activities of the LGBTQ+ community. It respects the rights of the individuals… and so cannot support actions that are against the principles of the citizenry”.



Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, General Overseer of the Church, said at the launch of this year’s conference of the church in Accra.



The Conference dubbed; “Shiloh 2021”, which is on the theme ‘Possessing Your Possessions’ begins on Sunday, October 24 and ends on Sunday, October 31.



The conference aims at building the capacity of the participants both spiritually and physically and they will pray for peace and stability of the nation.



Prophet Osei Kofi said the church would continue to protect minors in the country and will be on the lookout for the activities of the LGBTQI+ group and ward them off minors.



Some Members of Parliament have sponsored a private members’ bill against LGBTQ+ activities dubbed: Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.



The bill has generated widespread debate, with many expressing varied views about some clauses in the document.



“The church shuns all forms of immorality, sexual and otherwise in line with Bible teachings,” Prophet Osei Kofi added.



He said the church as part of its social responsibility, have been supporting the community with scholarship over the years and also plans were advanced to establish a school to complements government’s efforts at providing quality education for all Ghanaians.