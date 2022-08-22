Poverty is a choice – Tobinco boss

General News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Dr. Samuel Amo Tobin, has stated that being poor is a choice and not pre-determined by some circumstance.



Speaking at the 2022 Wisdom Summit, Dr. Amo Tobin suggested that most people are poor because they underrate themselves.



He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to have the self-belief that they can achieve anything they want in life so far as they have the determination and zeal as well as put in the necessary effort to achieve their dreams.



“(God) has given wealth to everybody, so it is not something we have to struggle to get. But one very important thing is that you do not undermine yourself. Do not underrate yourself. Have the belief that what someone has achieved, you can also achieve.



“There is no difference between a poor person and a rich person. A rich man chooses to be rich, and a poor man also chooses to be poor. So, being poor is not a result of certain consequences.



“The path to having health is determined by the person in question. There is no difference between myself and any of you here. The first thing you must know is that you should not think I am rich because I am better than you. You can do whatever you want to do in life,” he said in Twi.



Watch Dr. Tobin speaking at the Wisdom Summit in the video below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch the latest episode of People&Places here:







IB/SEA