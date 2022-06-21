Poverty causes high blood pressure - Senior lecturer

Health News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Senior Lecturer at the School of Nursing and Midwifery at the University of Ghana- Legon, Dr. Cecilia Eliason, has reiterated that people with low socio-economic backgrounds are mostly diagnosed with high blood pressure.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, the Senior Lecturer stated that, studies have found that poor people mostly have high blood pressure.



“… financial issues and all that. Studies also have found out that, those of us from low socio-economic backgrounds have high incidents of high blood pressure,” she stated.



According to her, age and marital issues can also cause high blood pressure.



"As you age, your BP increases, and then comes your environment. There can be issues like marital issues,” she added.



She however mentioned that people diagnosed with high blood pressure cannot be completely cured through medications unless they change their lifestyle.



“If you are diagnosed hypertensive and you make sure you take your drugs and you go by changing your lifestyle, you are able to maintain your body weight with time, and your BP keeps maintaining at the low blood pressure. It is just that there may be a reduction in the dosage of your drugs but to take you off, no. Because if you are taken off drugs, you don’t know, there are risk factors,” she advised.