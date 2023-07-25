Potholes turning Accra into a death trap - NDC’s Anthony Nukpenu

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Several roads in Accra have developed deep potholes which has become a threat to people living in the region according to the Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu.



"The problem is getting worse and is preventing the flow of traffic, and it becomes worse when it rains,” he said.



“These potholes seriously interfere with our daily lives. I blame the Ghana Highway Authority for all these. The traffic flow is slowed down by the potholes. Traffic is created as a result of most drivers having to slow down and make turns,” Anthony Nukpenu told Kwaku Owusu Adjei(Patoo) on Accra-based Original TV.



Anthony Nukpenu observed that a section of the Madina- Accra highway is in a deplorable state creating heavy vehicular traffic at that point.



"Aside from the potholes, the median of the roads are grown with weeds and the gutters choked with sand on the highway causing flooding on sections of the road whenever it rained heavily,” Anthony Nukpenu said.



“The increasing potholes on the road posed a threat to drivers and passengers, adding that the bad nature of the road was adding to the high cost of operating on the road.”



Watch the full video here:



